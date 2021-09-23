Advertisement

Tour of the Moon ride returns to Grand Junction

The cycling event will take a ride through the Colorado National Monument on Saturday
Tour of the Moon returns to Grand Junction
Tour of the Moon returns to Grand Junction
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Tour of the Moon cycling event is returning to Grand Junction this weekend to take a ride through the Colorado National Monument. This event is in its ninth year running and is put on by Roll Massif, a part of Outside Inc. A portion of each registration fee for the Tour of the Moon ride will go towards supporting One Riverfront and Bicycle Colorado.

According to its website, One Riverfront is a volunteer board that works collaboratively with partners to foster community stewardship and enhance the Colorado and Gunnison River corridors. The organization works to boost economic revitalization for the Grand Valley and Mesa County.

According to a press release provided by Outside Inc., Bicycle Colorado is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a bicycle-friendly state. Their mission is to encourage and promote bicycling, increase safety, improve conditions and provide a voice for cyclists in Colorado.

The Course:

All cyclists will start and finish at Grand Junction Convention Center in downtown Grand Junction. The ride will begin with a spectacular trek through the Colorado National Monument. After exiting the Monument, riders may elect to tackle a metric century through the beautiful farm country and surrounding areas of Fruita or opt for the classic 41-mile loop back to Grand Junction.

Important Information for Participants:

  • Cost: $170 (Cost includes Tour the Moon Jersey, entrance fee into the Colorado National Monument, refreshments, support on the course, and post-ride “Harvest Moon Celebration”).
  • Registration: Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., Grand Junction, CO 81501 (Online registration is closed. Those who wish to participate must register in-person).
    • Friday, Sept. 24, 4 - 8 p.m.
    • Saturday, Sept. 25, 6:30 - 8:30 a.m.
  • Event Date: Saturday, Sept. 25
  • Event Location: Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., Grand Junction, CO 81501
  • Bike lights are required for this ride.

Public Advisory and Traffic Alert:

Westbound traffic on Rimrock Dr. from the East Entrance of the Colorado National Monument to DS Road will be closed to motorists from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to enter and travel west to east from the West Entrance. Additionally, users of the Riverfront Trail between James M. Robb State Park (Fruita) and Loma should anticipate a heavier volume of cyclists throughout the day.

For more information about the event, please visit rollmassif.com/tourofthemoon/.

