“America’s Mom” holds 2-day “Concerned Citizens Summit”

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:48 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The group “America’s Mom” is holding a 2-day event called the “Concerned Citizens Summit.”

The first night Thursday focused on election integrity and Friday will discuss topics on Covid-19 and children in schools.

On the first night, one of the speakers, Dr. Douglas Frank, spoke mostly about the law side of elections around the country. As well as touching a bit on what’s going on with vaccines, masks, and Covid-19. The issues involving Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was also a major issue.

Clerk Peters has alleged the destruction of voting data by the secretary’s office and dominion voting systems.

“Part of the presentation tonight is about directly what’s happening here in Mesa County,” said America’s Mom platform runner Sherronna Bishop. “Mesa County has hit the national headlines because of Clerk Peters & the forensic image that she took before dominion & the secretary of state came in to do what was called a trusted build. And the forensic image that she took afterwards to see if anything had changed. So if there was anything different. And this past week a report came out on the first round of information pertaining to that report, or those forensic images.”

Commissioner Cody Davis recently said multiple steps are in place to ensure election security in mesa county, including cross checking votes. Between hand counts, dominion machines, and clear ballot machines.

In a statement, the Co-Chair of Mesa County Democrats Scott Beilfuss says, “What’s going on in Mesa County is the groups that were pushing the hacking conspiracy has influenced the commissioners to over verify the next elections. So there’s really nothing here for people to be concerned about.” He goes on to say, “the local groups that were knocking on doors haven’t been able to prove that the ballots were miscounted or a lack of voting integrity.”

