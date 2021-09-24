Arrest made in death of female found after a fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some more information has come to light over the suspicious fire at a home on 29 1/2 Road near Parkway Drive. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded yesterday afternoon to a report of a fire. But the situation would turn into a suspicious death investigation and one man has now been arrested in the case..

33-year-old Kellan Hoyt is now facing a long list of charges including first degree murder, first degree arson, tampering with a deceased human body, and second degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury by strangulation. His arrest comes after The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the fire at the home and finding the woman dead inside. The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the woman.

Approximately ten minutes after the initial report of the fire, dispatchers got a 911 call with information about a person who may have been involved in the incident. Deputies identified the man as Kellan Hoyt, and took him into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing. All documents in the case have been sealed by the court so certain details can not yet be released.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.