CDOT reminds motorist of railroad safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) wants to remind people about the safety at railroad crossings.

During the week of September 20, CDOT announced its Rail Safety Week campaign to help encourage motorists when approaching railroad crossings.

The reasoning behind Rail Safety Week is an accident that happened on December 14, 1961, in Weld County.

On this day, a school bus was crossing a railroad where it fatally struck the bus packed with kids and the driver themself.

The outcome from this fatal accident killed twenty kids and, to this day, remains the worse railroad accident in the state of Colorado.

Last year in 2020, twenty crashes involving trains accounted for three deaths and nine injuries.

“You know I think people have the false sense of security when it comes to crossing railroad tracks. Some people will go around the gates and try to beat the train because they don’t want to wait. And that can actually cause some serious harm. We see a lot of near misses and see some people that are actually killed when they try to beat the trains,” said Sam Cole, CDOT Communication Manager.

CDOT has put out campaigns of Rail Safety Week on social media and other platforms to help remind motorists to stop and look at railroads that do not have electronic equipment.

Those railroad crossings with electronic equipment, including gates and lights, always obey them and do not go around the gates.

