Local man honors friend who was tragically struck on I-70

A local man named Darren Holdman was recently walking down I-70 when he was tragically struck and killed.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A local man named Darren Holdman was recently walking down I-70 when he was tragically struck and killed.

Now, a long time friend of his is honoring his memory by placing a cross on the side of the highway where Darren was hit when he passed away. Dennis had a custom cross named with his name, date of birth, time of death, and a raiders sign to symbolize Darren’s favorite team. Dennis originally met Darren 25 years ago. Both the men were veterans and quickly bonded over their time spent in the military.

A service will be held for Darren’s friends in Sherwood Park on October 2nd.

