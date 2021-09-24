Advertisement

New redistricting map proposed

New map proposed
New map proposed(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s congressional redistricting commission has released yet another proposed map that shows potential changes to voting districts in our state. The new proposed map has made slight changes to the second map as it nears next Tuesday’s deadline to be finalized. The changes involve tweaks to the 2nd, 7th and 4th congressional districts.

The commission can still offer, discuss and debate other map proposals. But if by Tuesday they can not agree on one, the map released will be the one adopted by default and submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court for review and approval.

The new proposal would create three districts that are primarily Republican and three that are mainly Democratic, as well as a 7th Congressional District that would lean Democratic and a competitive 8th district. Colorado received an 8th congressional district this year because of its population boom over the past decade. The Western slope will remain in the 3rd Congressional District, along with The Roaring Fork Valley in Eagle County and part of southern Colorado.

This new draft would potentially keep Democrats in the majority in both State House and Senate districts. The new proposals differ significantly from the maps released on Sept. 13th.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Booking of Kellan Hoyt
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases identity of suspicious death related to residential fire
A D51 school teacher at West Middle School is facing some backlash over an inappropriate...
West Middle School teacher under fire for controversial assignment
HBO cuts live boxing
HBO films drag queen episode in Grand Junction
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters presents Board of Commissioners with alleged evidence of destruction of election records

Latest News

Booking of Kellan Hoyt
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases identity of suspicious death related to residential fire
Midday Live
Co-Responder Unit works to address mental health calls
photo courtesy: Bureau of Land Management
B.L.M. to conduct prescribed burns for Tres Rios and Uncompahgre field offices
Concerned Citizens Summit 9/23
“America’s Mom” holds 2-day “Concerned Citizens Summit”