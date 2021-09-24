New redistricting map proposed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s congressional redistricting commission has released yet another proposed map that shows potential changes to voting districts in our state. The new proposed map has made slight changes to the second map as it nears next Tuesday’s deadline to be finalized. The changes involve tweaks to the 2nd, 7th and 4th congressional districts.

The commission can still offer, discuss and debate other map proposals. But if by Tuesday they can not agree on one, the map released will be the one adopted by default and submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court for review and approval.

The new proposal would create three districts that are primarily Republican and three that are mainly Democratic, as well as a 7th Congressional District that would lean Democratic and a competitive 8th district. Colorado received an 8th congressional district this year because of its population boom over the past decade. The Western slope will remain in the 3rd Congressional District, along with The Roaring Fork Valley in Eagle County and part of southern Colorado.

This new draft would potentially keep Democrats in the majority in both State House and Senate districts. The new proposals differ significantly from the maps released on Sept. 13th.

