Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to COVID —during the 2020 presidential campaign.(Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A live interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on “The View” was put on hold when two cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were suddenly asked to leave the set of the live TV show during a long commercial break.

When the show returned, Joy Behar and Sara Haines were left by themselves to field questions from the audience while producers scrambled to make other arrangements.

“Ana and Sunny, at the last minute we realized they have tested positive for COVID so they have been taken off of the show,” said Behar, who said Harris was removed to a separate location because “they don’t want to take a chance.”

“It’s very important we keep her healthy and safe,” Behar said. “The Secret Service is doing things to make her feel safe.”

Show producers were able to set up the interview with the vice president from another room. It started with nine minutes left in the hour-long show.

Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show - all remotely due to COVID - during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Friday was her sixth overall appearance on “The View” since it started 25 years ago.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

