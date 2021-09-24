Sports Highlights - Thursday, September 23rd

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Varsity Football, Boys Soccer, Softball and Volleyball.

Notable Scores:

Varsity Football

Conifer 21, Palisade 42

Boys Varsity Soccer

GJ Central 1, Durango 8

Grand Junction 2, Montrose 0

Varsity Softball

Fruita Monument 7, GJ Central 9

Varsity Volleyball

GJ Central 3, Grand Junction 0

Montrose 0, Fruita Monument 3

Delta 3, Roaring Fork 0

