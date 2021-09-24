Sports Highlights - Thursday, September 23rd
Varsity Football, Soccer, Softball and Volleyball Highlights and Scores
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:27 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Varsity Football, Boys Soccer, Softball and Volleyball.
Notable Scores:
Varsity Football
Conifer 21, Palisade 42
Boys Varsity Soccer
GJ Central 1, Durango 8
Grand Junction 2, Montrose 0
Varsity Softball
Fruita Monument 7, GJ Central 9
Varsity Volleyball
GJ Central 3, Grand Junction 0
Montrose 0, Fruita Monument 3
Delta 3, Roaring Fork 0
