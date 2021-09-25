Advertisement

Day 2 of "Concerned Citizens Summit"

By Natasha Lynn
Sep. 24, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The group America’s Mom held the second day of their 2-day event tonight called the “Concerned Citizens Summit” where community members voiced concerns regarding Covid-19 and children in schools.

Speaker Dr. Barke voiced his concerns about how he believes the vaccine is failing. Speaker Dr. McDonald spoke on how he believes masks are not good for kids in school. School board candidates Angela Lema & Andrea Haitz were also in attendance to discuss Covid policies & how it relates to students in school.

“Tonight is more about how we’ve been impacted by Covid & the response to Covid has been,” said Nova Tucker. “And how that has impacted our school boards, how our schools have functioned, & how they haven’t functioned due to the closedowns.”

“I think we should work together on coming up with some solutions but it’s gonna take the leaders coming to the table & some compromise,” said Co-Chair of Mesa County Democrats Scott Beilfuss. “Nobody gets their way all the time. But the patients have rights, the school kids have rights, the teachers have rights.”

Beilfuss goes on to say we need to work together on this to find a solution that works for everyone to get us past this pandemic for both the upcoming vaccination mandates and schools.

