The Friday Night Blitz - Week Five, September 24

Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
By Dave Ackert and Simon Lehrer
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:58 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and results from Week 5 of the 2021-22 high school football season.

Notable scores:

Palisade 42, Conifer 21

GJ Central 7, Fruita Monument 14

North Fork 49, Grand Valley 7

Montrose 54, Grand Junction 7

Olathe 8, Gunnison 51

Norwood 6, Dove Creek 54

Cedaredge 6, Monte Vista 32

