The Friday Night Blitz - Week Five, September 24
Scores and Highlights from across the Western Slope
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:58 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and results from Week 5 of the 2021-22 high school football season.
Notable scores:
Palisade 42, Conifer 21
GJ Central 7, Fruita Monument 14
North Fork 49, Grand Valley 7
Montrose 54, Grand Junction 7
Olathe 8, Gunnison 51
Norwood 6, Dove Creek 54
Cedaredge 6, Monte Vista 32
