Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:34 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking of Kellan Hoyt
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases identity of suspicious death related to residential fire
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
A D51 school teacher at West Middle School is facing some backlash over an inappropriate...
West Middle School teacher under fire for controversial assignment
HBO cuts live boxing
HBO films drag queen episode in Grand Junction
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters presents Board of Commissioners with alleged evidence of destruction of election records

Latest News

The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Delta County confirms additional West Nile Virus cases for a total of 15 this year
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4