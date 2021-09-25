Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduces articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden, V. P. Harris

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colo. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R) has introduced articles of impeachment against Pres. Joe Biden and V. P. Kamala Harris. She cites her view that they have failed to ensure the national security of the United States. She released a statement that reads in part, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris handed over billions of dollars of American-made weapons to the very scum of the earth that we spent $2 trillion fighting.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.