Special Olympics Colorado holds bowling tournament in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Special Olympics Colorado held their Western Region Bowling Tournament on Sat. at Orchard Mesa Lanes in Grand Junction.

The event kicked off a 1:00 in the afternoon and lasted until 5:00 p.m. 100 athletes from a number of communities, like Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Glenwood Springs, and Aspen competed in teams. Athletes and volunteers alike had a fun day of friendly competition and bowling.

Those interested in getting involved with Special Olympics Colorado can reach out to Michelle Pewters by emailing her at mpewters@specialolympicsco.org, or by phone at 720-359-3124.

