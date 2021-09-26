Advertisement

Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train, which passengers on social media say was headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and off the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking of Kellan Hoyt
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases identity of suspicious death related to residential fire
A local man named Darren Holdman was recently walking down I-70 when he was tragically struck...
Local man honors friend who was tragically struck on I-70
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters presents Board of Commissioners with alleged evidence of destruction of election records
A D51 school teacher at West Middle School is facing some backlash over an inappropriate...
West Middle School teacher under fire for controversial assignment
Brian Cohee II Mug Shot
Man accused of murder appears in court

Latest News

The tournament was held at Orchard Mesa Lanes in Grand Junction, Colo. on Sat., Sept. 25.
Special Olympics Colorado holds bowling tournament in Grand Junction
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky.,...
Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda
Sam strengthens into 4th major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam becomes Category 4 storm far from land
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Teams check destruction from Northern California forest fire