Sports Highlights - Saturday, September 25th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Football, Volleyball, Soccer, and Softball.

Notable Scores:

NCAA Football

Chadron State 17, Colorado Mesa 24

NCAA Volleyball

New Mexico Highlands 0, Colorado Mesa 3 (25-18, 25-11, 25-11)

Boys Varsity Soccer

Grand Junction 2, Glenwood Springs 3

GJ Central 6. Cortez 0

Varsity Softball (Southwestern Softball Classic)

Green Mountain 0, Fruita Monument 9

Horizon 6, GJ Central 1

Castle View 15, Grand Junction 0

Conifer 17, Palisade 1

GJ Central 7, Conifer 3

Horizon 12, Fruita Monument 2 F/6

