Colorado increasing minimum wage for workers

The proposed plan will increase minimum wage by 24¢ by January 1, 2022.
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. A survey by Fidelity Investments, which looked at more than 3,000 working households that have started saving for retirement, says that Americans’ retirement savings are in the best shape they’ve been in more than a decade. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s (CDLE) Division of Labor Standards and Statistics (DLSS) has announced the new proposed Colo. minimum wage.

The Colo. minimum wage is currently at $12.32. The new proposed minimum wage will rise by 24¢ increasing the total amount to $12.56 by Jan. 1, 2022, or $9.56 for those who receive tips.

According to the governor’s office, “Annually inflation-adjusting the minimum wage is mandated by a section of the Colorado Constitution that Colorado voters adopted in a 2006 ballot measure (with the exception of 2017-20, when the minimum wage rose by larger amounts due to another ballot measure, in 2016, raising the minimum wage by 90-99 cents annually until it reached $12.00 by 2020).”

“As we build back better, it’s great to see Colorado workers get a decent raise on the minimum wage to $12.56/hour as our state builds an economy that works for everybody,” said Governor Polis. “Investing in upskilling to help workers have the skills needed to earn much more than minimum wage is one of our top priorities, so Colorado can continue to be a place where everyone can thrive.”

Following DLSS procedures, the proposed minimum wage rules are set to be published by Sept. 30, followed by a public hearing on Nov. 1, then an adoption of final rule versions by Nov. 10 that will go into effect on Jan. 1.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, a plan put forward by the Polis-Primavera administration and the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing was approved by the Joint Budget Committee members and Chair Moreno to increase the minimum wage to $15 for direct care workers funded with state dollars who work in-home and in community-based settings. Click here to read about this plan.

The public may provide comments on both of these matters from now to Wednesday, Nov. 3. Comments may be made at the public hearing (in person, by phone, or by remote video participation) or as written comments that may be submitted through the following links:

