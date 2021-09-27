Grand Junction Police Dept. searches for vehicle occupants who fled when contacted

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The occupants of a vehicle fled on foot after a Grand Junction Police Dept. officer tried to make contact with them on Sat. night.

They took off in the area of 10th St. and North Ave. Earlier that evening, there was a previous attempt to make contact with the vehicle, which authorities believed to be connected with a burglary investigation.

After the second attempt, officers set up a perimeter in the area. Residents were made aware of a Shelter-in-Place notification in connection to the search. That has since been lifted. The vehicle occupants are still at large at this time.

According to the Grand Junction Police Dept., there is no ongoing danger to the public.

