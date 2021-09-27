Multiple vehicle crash on 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 4 this afternoon, a several vehicle crash occurred at 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue.

According to a Facebook post from the Grand Junction Police Department, “Both westbound lanes of North Avenue are closed as you approach 29 1/2 Rd and the southbound lane of 29 1/2 Rd is closed as you approach North Avenue. All traffic is being diverted.”

It was reported that three vehicles and a moped were involved in the crash. According to officials, one of the vehicles fled the scene.

GJPD asks that motorists avoid the area and plan an alternative route. They expect responders to remain on scene for several hours.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the crash.

