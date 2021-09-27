RV caught on fire in Fruita City Market parking lot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 2:30 this afternoon, Lower Valley Fire crews responded to an RV fire in the parking lot of the Fruita City Market.

Several cars had to be moved out of the immediate area. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

No vehicles in the parking lot sustained any damage from the fire, except for the interior of the RV, which was destroyed by the flames. No one was injured.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not known.

