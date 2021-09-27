Three new stops for Bustang Outrider’s line from Telluride to Grand Junction open today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Today the Colorado Department of Transportation celebrates to opening of a new bus stop, along the Bustang Outrider line from Telluride to Grand Junction.

New stops will be at the St. Mary’s Medical Center, VA Western Colorado Health Care System and the Grand Junction Airport.

In addition to the four Grand Junction stops, the weekday service will include regularly scheduled stops in Telluride, Placerville, Ridgway, Montrose, Olathe and Delta.

