“Tour of the Moon” bike race returns

"Tour of the Moon"
"Tour of the Moon"((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, helmets were a popular accessory on the streets. There were about 1,800 helmets that made their way through the streets of downtown Grand Junction, the Colorado National Monument and Fruita.

This event is one of the primary road cycling events in the country. It usually sells out to about 2,200 participants. But, due to Covid-19, there was a slight decline in attendees. Still, it brought participants from all over the country, including 38 states.

Roll Massif put on the event, a part of Outside Inc., which works with many nonprofits around the valley.

“From CMU to a bunch of boy scouts, but we have two main beneficiaries,” said Scott Olmsted, event director. “One is Bicycle Colorado” they help bicycle advocacy and rules of the road and things like that, and we also work with One River Foundation, here in town and with their mission of expanding the bike path.”

The Tour of the Moon focuses on bringing the community together and having a positive impact.

