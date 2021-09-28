Governor Polis provides update on COVID-19 boosters and state testing capacity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis was joined by Dr. Emily Travanty, PhD, Scientific Director, Laboratory Services Division, CDPHE to provide Coloradans an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including an overview of the state’s plan to administer booster shots and information about testing efforts.

“Colorado has one of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the country, and our case numbers are moving in the right direction with a slight downward trend and that is a result of the work of Coloradans,” said Gov. Polis. “This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated and that threatens our freedom - your freedom to receive routine or lifesaving medical care like cancer treatment. Until more unvaccinated people do the right thing to protect themselves and our economy - Coloradans should wear masks, get the booster and get tested if you have symptoms.”

The governor spoke on the rollout of Pfizer booster shots. Coloradans who were vaccinated as part of Phase 1B and earlier, with the Pfizer shot are eligible for a Pfizer booster. The booster is free and requires no ID or insurance to receive.

Per CDC recommendations, the Pfizer third dose is recommended for:

Individuals 65 and older.

Individuals 50-64 years old with an underlying medical condition are eligible to receive a third dose.

Individuals 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities.

Individuals 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, or Down syndrome, among other conditions.

Individuals 18-64 who work in high-risk settings, including correctional facilities, health care, grocery stores, among other settings.

Dr. Travanty provided an overview of Colo.’s COVID-19 testing program. Colo.’s state laboratory has significantly scaled its capacity to process COVID tests, with an average processing capacity of 39,000 tests per day. This number has risen significantly from the 160 tests per day Colo. processed at the beginning of the pandemic. Dr. Travanty also highlighted that Colo. will offer free testing to anyone at over 110 testing sites across the state. On average, Colo. is averaging 39,415 tests per day.

“Testing overall is an important tool. We are proud to offer free community testing, testing in schools, and at-home rapid testing to Coloradans. Each program adds a layer of protection in our communities to identify cases quickly and stop them from spreading,” said Dr. Travanty. “We thank the schools who have signed up and are actively testing students and staff, and we encourage even more schools, parents and districts to sign up for this free program. At home testing demand currently exceeds supply and school testing has more supply than demand. We want to encourage people to access community testing and not wait for those at home tests.”

Gov. Polis continued to urge Coloradans who are experiencing symptoms to visit a free, community testing site. To find a nearby testing site, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing.

