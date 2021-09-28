Advertisement

I-70 Glenwood Canyon nighttime closures anticipated for Wednesday and Friday

Only eastbound lanes will be closed, westbound lanes will remain open.
Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs...
Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs project work
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will conduct two nighttime closures on the eastbound lanes on I-70 Glenwood Canyon for safety and schedule-critical work. The westbound lanes will not be impacted by these closures and will remain open. Eastbound lane closures are scheduled for tomorrow night, Wednesday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Oct. 1 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

These closures are necessary for CDOT crews to quickly rebuild the eastbound retaining wall that supports the eastbound lanes without the flow of traffic. Crews are working diligently to reopen all lanes by Thanksgiving.

These overnight closures will require eastbound travelers to use the recommended northern alternate route (see image below). The eastbound closure point will be at Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs). The route is CO 13 Rifle to Craig, east on U.S. 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling down CO 9 to Silverthorne.

Important information to note:

  • Although westbound will remain open, motorists should anticipate a permanent one lane closure at mile point 123.5. westbound the closure is ½ mile long.
  • Several night closures are identified in the contract in order to perform safety critical work that would be difficult to perform under live traffic. Those closures will impact one direction of travel at a time.
  • It is imperative for motorists to drive the posted speed limit through the work zone and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
Alternate Route Map - Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood...
Alternate Route Map - Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs project work(Colorado Department of Transportation)

For more information about road conditions and travel information, please visit cotrip.org.

For more information about the I-70 Glenwood Canyon 2021 Emergency Repairs Project, please visit codot.gov/glenwood-canyon-emergency-repairs.

