North Fruita Desert Campground accepting reservations beginning October 4

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The North Fruita Desert Campground will be accepting reservations for overnight camping beginning October 4th.

Over the past few years, staff has seen the campground exceed capacity on a regular basis. Especially with a recent addition of an event area built in the lower campground area, the request for campsites has increased exponentially.

The Bureau of Land Management will begin implementing this online reservation system to help manage the increased popularity and use of the area, and also to ensure that visitors have a campsite prior to arrival. They say they have been getting a lot of requests for a reservation system over the last few years, so they are now accommodating that.

This will only be in effect for half of their campsites at the North Fruita Desert Campground, to allow for last minute campers.

”The big draw out here is mountain biking, especially being so close to Moab,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Alex Martin. “When Moab gets a little full, people come this direction as well. The money that we earn from the campground does stay here so it continually goes to improve, maintain, & build trails & infrastructure.”

Visitors may make a reservation online on Recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777. Reservations can be made up to six months in advance.

