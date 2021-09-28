Advertisement

North Fruita Desert Campground accepting reservations beginning October 4

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:55 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The North Fruita Desert Campground will be accepting reservations for overnight camping beginning October 4th.

Over the past few years, staff has seen the campground exceed capacity on a regular basis. Especially with a recent addition of an event area built in the lower campground area, the request for campsites has increased exponentially.

The Bureau of Land Management will begin implementing this online reservation system to help manage the increased popularity and use of the area, and also to ensure that visitors have a campsite prior to arrival. They say they have been getting a lot of requests for a reservation system over the last few years, so they are now accommodating that.

This will only be in effect for half of their campsites at the North Fruita Desert Campground, to allow for last minute campers.

”The big draw out here is mountain biking, especially being so close to Moab,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Alex Martin. “When Moab gets a little full, people come this direction as well. The money that we earn from the campground does stay here so it continually goes to improve, maintain, & build trails & infrastructure.”

Visitors may make a reservation online on Recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777. Reservations can be made up to six months in advance.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
One person killed in 29 1/2 Rd. crash
The vehicle occupants who fled are still at large, though the Grand Junction Police Dept. says...
Grand Junction Police Department searches for vehicle occupants who fled when contacted
Peaceful parent protest across from West Middle School
Parents hold peaceful protest following inappropriate assignment at West Middle School
The series of events started when a group of five rode the Haunted Mine Drop ride, leaving one...
New report finds girl killed in amusement park accident was not buckled in
The driver was transported to the hospital.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash in Grand Junction

Latest News

New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction
The District C candidates, pictured above from left to right, are Trish Mahre, Andrea Haitz,...
Mesa Co. Democrats host District 51 Board of Education candidate forum
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
One person killed in 29 1/2 Rd. crash
Montrose County Reports West Nile Virus Death
Montrose County reports their first West Nile Virus death