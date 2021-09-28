Advertisement

One person killed in 29 1/2 Rd. crash

Update
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An adult male riding a motor scooter died after being hit by an SUV at 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue.

It happened around 4:00 Monday afternoon. The SUV hit the scooter then struck another vehicle before fleeing the scene. When first responders arrived they tried life saving techniques on the victim but he died on scene.

The white SUV was found a short time later but the occupant or occupants fled. Officers are pursuing leads and will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, as well as the identification and location of the person who was driving the vehicle that left the scene of the crash.

No one else was injured in the incident. If you have any information that may help, contact non-emergency dispatch at (970)-242-6707.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the crash.

