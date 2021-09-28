Suspect in hit and run crash detained by the Grand Junction Police Department

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An adult male riding a motor scooter died after being hit by an SUV at 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue.

It happened around 4:00 Monday afternoon. The male driver of the SUV hit the moped then struck another vehicle before fleeing the scene. When first responders arrived they tried life-saving techniques on the victim but he died on scene.

By the time officers arrived on scene, the driver of the SUV had already fled. The white SUV was found a short time later, unoccupied, only a short distance away.

Today Grand Junction Police Department announced they have identified, located, and detained a suspect. According to a Facebook post by the GJPD, “As no one has yet been formally arrested or charged, we are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.”

No one else was injured in the incident.

