Advertisement

Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.(tomorca // Cavna)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It may only be Tuesday, but you can pour yourself a cold one anyway in celebration of National Drink Beer Day.

It’s a day to enjoy one of the world’s oldest and most popular adult beverages.

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain; however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.

It also falls just before the start of Oktoberfest.

Whether you love a stout, lager, ale or IPA, beer drinkers have more selections than ever before – which is something worth celebrating.

Cheers!

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
One person killed in 29 1/2 Rd. crash
The vehicle occupants who fled are still at large, though the Grand Junction Police Dept. says...
Grand Junction Police Department searches for vehicle occupants who fled when contacted
The series of events started when a group of five rode the Haunted Mine Drop ride, leaving one...
New report finds girl killed in amusement park accident was not buckled in
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters presents Board of Commissioners with alleged evidence of destruction of election records
The driver was transported to the hospital.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash in Grand Junction

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Manchin, Sinema to meet with Biden in talks to trim $3.5T
FILE - In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks...
Yellen: Oct. 18 is point-of-no-return to deal with US debt
Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings
A new study said cigarette smoking is linked with an 80% greater risk of hospitalization and a...
Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19