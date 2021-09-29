Advertisement

CDPHE: Long-term care facilities must host COVID-19 vaccine booster shot clinics

Facilities have until Oct. 25 to host a clinic
The outside of the Mesa Manor care facility in Grand Junction, Colo.
The outside of the Mesa Manor care facility in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:50 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colo. Dept. of Public Health and Environment has extended public health order 20-20. Among other items, the order requires long-term care facilities to schedule booster shot vaccination clinics for COVID-19 by the end of Oct.

The clinics will be available for those eligible for booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine. Among other groups, those aged 65 and older can get boosters six months after the initial vaccine dose. This order and its extension follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of the shots for certain groups coming out last week.

Long term care facilities have until Oct.1 to schedule the clinics. The clinics must take place before Oct. 25.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Suspect in hit and run crash arrested by the Grand Junction Police Department
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Students no longer allowed to visit nearby store
The vehicle occupants who fled are still at large, though the Grand Junction Police Dept. says...
Grand Junction Police Department searches for vehicle occupants who fled when contacted
The series of events started when a group of five rode the Haunted Mine Drop ride, leaving one...
New report finds girl killed in amusement park accident was not buckled in
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters presents Board of Commissioners with alleged evidence of destruction of election records

Latest News

GJ VA Mental health summit
Grand Junction VA co-hosts second annual Mental Health Summit at the Western Region OneSource
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Suspect in hit and run crash arrested by the Grand Junction Police Department
Employees who have served Mesa County for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years were honored...
Mesa County employees recognized for their years of service
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, many Mesa County employees were recognized for years of service.
Mesa County employee recognition