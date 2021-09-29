Christopher Rizo sentenced to life without parole

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Christopher Rizo was sentenced to life without parole today.

A restitution date has been set for Monday, Nov. 22.

Background information:

Rizo was originally accused of pulling a gun on and shooting two brothers, Thomas and Bill Huddleston, on Super Bowl Sunday in 2020, outside of a TA Express truck stop on Highway 6 and 50. Due to multiple gunshot wounds, Thomas died at the scene.

Rizo’s trial began on Tuesday, July 27. Closing arguments were made on Friday, Aug. 6.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the jury found Rizo guilty of first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of menacing, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

The sentencing for these charges occurred today.

More details will be provided later.

To read our previous articles about Christopher Rizo, please visit Trial for Grand Junction man accused of murder, Christopher Rizo trial and closing arguments, and Christopher Rizo found guilty on numerous charges, including first degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.