Advertisement

Christopher Rizo sentenced to life without parole

Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Christopher Rizo Mugshot(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Christopher Rizo was sentenced to life without parole today.

A restitution date has been set for Monday, Nov. 22.

Background information:

Rizo was originally accused of pulling a gun on and shooting two brothers, Thomas and Bill Huddleston, on Super Bowl Sunday in 2020, outside of a TA Express truck stop on Highway 6 and 50. Due to multiple gunshot wounds, Thomas died at the scene.

Rizo’s trial began on Tuesday, July 27. Closing arguments were made on Friday, Aug. 6.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the jury found Rizo guilty of first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of menacing, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

The sentencing for these charges occurred today.

More details will be provided later.

To read our previous articles about Christopher Rizo, please visit Trial for Grand Junction man accused of murder, Christopher Rizo trial and closing arguments, and Christopher Rizo found guilty on numerous charges, including first degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Suspect in hit and run crash arrested by the Grand Junction Police Department
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Students no longer allowed to visit nearby store
New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction
State labor department announcing proposed new minimum wage to take effect next year
New minimum wage increase for Colorado workers
6-year-old girl dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Wongel Estifanos)
Wongel Estifanos’ family plans to file lawsuit against Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Latest News

Monument road flood
Recent rain leads to road flooding
GJ VA Mental health summit
Grand Junction VA co-hosts second annual Mental Health Summit at the Western Region OneSource
Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"
Help solve: forged check
Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"
Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"