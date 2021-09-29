Advertisement

Crime of the week: help identify male suspected of arson

Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Logo
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Logo(Grand Junction Police Department)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Law enforcement is requesting public information that will lead them to identify a suspect involved in arson.

On Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1:50 a.m., the Fruita Police Department was notified of a fire at the loading dock of the Fruita City Market located at 135 S. Plum St. The investigation into the origin of the fire indicates it was set intentionally, causing an estimated property loss of more than $10,000.

Surveillance video captured a White or Hispanic male, with black or dark brown hair, distinctive eyebrows, and black goatee (see images below). The suspect was wearing a brown sweatshirt with the “Under Armour” emblem in orange on front, and gray sweatpants that were cut off at the bottom with brown lace up boots.

Crime Stoppers of Mesa County "Crime of the week" 9/28/21
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County "Crime of the week" 9/28/21(Grand Junction Police Department)
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County "Crime of the week" 9/28/21
Crime Stoppers of Mesa County "Crime of the week" 9/28/21(Grand Junction Police Department)

If you know the identity or location of the suspect involved in this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at (970) 241-7867, submit a tip at 241stop.com, or download the P3tips app on any mobile device. Refer Fruita Case #: 2021-00005874

