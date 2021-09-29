Grand Junction VA co-hosts second annual Mental Health Summit at the Western Region OneSource

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction VA co-hosted their 2nd annual Mental Health Summit today at the Western Region OneSource.

VA Grand Junction held this in person event in conjunction with a virtual event centering around both mental health & trauma related injuries to ensure all veterans regardless of their technology abilities had equal access to the information.

“The primary goal is to make people aware of what’s out there for recovery, to encourage recovery, & to get the community to buy in,” said Grand Junction VA Peer Support Specialist Nathan Rudolph. “Both the veteran & civilian.”

The purpose of the mental summit today was to inform, educate, & provide veterans in the region with resources to the services that are available to them in regards to mental health. As well as increase collaboration with community partners & break down the stigma associated with mental health & suicide. Whether it be information to receive care at the veteran’s hospital or connecting them to external services such as housing.

“We connect to resources not only in the hospital but out in the community,” said Grand Junction VA Peer Support Specialist David Muniz. “It’s important because not all veterans go to the hospital.”

Topics at the summit included suicide prevention, military sexual trauma, women’s mental health, race-based stress and trauma, & education about telehealth services.

“We provide these types of services as well as others to the veterans to inspire hope, and let them know there are resources,” said Muniz. “But a big message that we give to them is recovery is possible, I’m living proof, but it takes work.”

Various organizations were in attendance such as mental health providers and veteran peer support specialists.

“The idea is for you to come & get the support you need,” said Muniz. “But also to get to a place where you’re empowered & now you can reach out & help. That healthy grassroots helps the whole community. We’re only as strong as our weakest link as they say in the military. We’re only as fast as our slowest. But together we can all make it.”

For information on resources for veterans, visit https://dmva.colorado.gov/western-region-one-source and https://www.grandjunction.va.gov/

