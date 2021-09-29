Advertisement

Help solve: forged check

Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"
Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:07 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help identify several individuals who are believed to have cashed a forged check.

Surveillance video pulled from the Walmart Supercenter located at 2545 Rimrock Ave. shows three individuals making a purchase of more than $1,300 with a check later determined to be fraudulent. Investigators believe the check was obtained from a residential mailbox and then altered.

Caption

MCSO recommends the use of designated Post Office locations, or secure mailboxes, to mail out personal checks. The sheriff’s office also recommends regularly checking bank statements.

If anyone has any information about the identity of these three individuals, please call the MCSO at (970) 242-6707 or submit a tip at 241stop.com.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Suspect in hit and run crash arrested by the Grand Junction Police Department
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Students no longer allowed to visit nearby store
New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction
State labor department announcing proposed new minimum wage to take effect next year
New minimum wage increase for Colorado workers
6-year-old girl dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Wongel Estifanos)
Wongel Estifanos’ family plans to file lawsuit against Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Latest News

GJ VA Mental health summit
Grand Junction VA co-hosts second annual Mental Health Summit at the Western Region OneSource
Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"
Mesa County Sheriff's Office "Help Solve: Forged Check"
Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs...
I-70 Glenwood Canyon nighttime closure anticipated for Wednesday has been canceled
CDOT Road Open
I-70 Glenwood Canyon now open following lift of flash flash flood warning