I-70 Glenwood Canyon now open following lift of flash flash flood warning

While the Flash Flood Warning has been lifted, a Flash Flood Watch will remain in place until 6 p.m.
CDOT Road Open
CDOT Road Open(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - I-70 Glenwood Canyon has reopened following the Flash Flood Warning issued this morning. CDOT reports no new mudslides were detected and lanes are safe to reopen. While the Flash Flood Warning has been lifted, a Flash Flood Watch will remain in place until 6 p.m.

Maintenance crews will be on standby at Mile Point 133 (Dotsero) and MP 116 (Glenwood Springs) to quickly close the interstate if needed. There will also be a single lane closure on eastbound I-70 at MP 116 (Glenwood Springs).

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Colorado Department of Transportation has closed I-70 Glenwood Canyon in both directions due to a Flash Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service at 8:10 this morning. The closure is at Mile Point 133 (Dotsero) and MP 116 (Glenwood Springs). The Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect until 1 p.m. weather-permitting.

CDOT has set up a traffic control point at eastbound Exit 87 (West Rifle) to guide motorists to use the northern alternate route (see map below).

Visitors and local traffic traveling eastbound to Glenwood Springs and destinations in the Roaring Fork Valley can continue down U.S. 6 and enter back on eastbound I-70 at Exit 90 (Main Rifle), Exit 97 (Silt), or Exit 105 (New Castle).

Alternate Route Map - Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood...
Alternate Route Map - Nighttime closures anticipated Wednesday and Friday for I-70 Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs project work(Colorado Department of Transportation)

PREVIOUS CLOSURE TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

  • Full closure of I-70 between Dotsero (MP 133) and Glenwood Springs (MP 116) - Motorists are strongly encouraged to use the recommended northern alternate route.
  • Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).
  • Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.

For updates on road closures and weather forecasts, please visit cotrip.org.

