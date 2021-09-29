Advertisement

Open house to held for Grand Junction High School

Grand Junction High School
Grand Junction High School(KKCO/KJCT)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An open house will be held two separate weekends at Grand Junction High School in order for people to take a tour to see for themselves that a new high school is needed. Community members have shown extra interest in conditions at the high school since the District 51 School Board approved a bond measure that, if passed, would provide $115 million toward the cost of building a new Grand Junction High School. The remaining cost of the project would be funded by a $10 million “Building Excellent Schools Today” grant from the state and $19.5 million in funds saved from the 2017 bond measure.

Apart from the children benefitting from an updated learning facility, school board members say it will benefit the surrounding community as well and allow for keeping good teachers around.

If the ballot passes construction would begin in the spring of 2022 and would take 18 months to complete. The tours are being held The weekends of October 2nd and 16th.

