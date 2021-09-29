Advertisement

Power outage reported in Grand Junction

By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Xcel Energy has reported a power outage on Broadway by South Broadway and Mesa Grande Drive (see image below).

Xcel Energy reports power outage in Grand Junction
Xcel Energy reports power outage in Grand Junction(Xcel Energy Electric Outage Map)

According to Xcel’s website, an estimated 31 people are impacted by this power outage. Xcel also estimates restoration by 7 p.m.

Grand Valley Power is the other power provider in the Grand Valley, their power outage map can be viewed at gvp.org/outage.

No other power outages have been reported at this time.

To view Xcel’s Electric Outage Map, please visit xcelenergy.com/outagemap.

