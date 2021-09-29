Advertisement

Suspect in hit and run crash arrested by the Grand Junction Police Department

34-year-old Steven Roberts was arrested on suspicion for involvement in hit and run.
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An adult male riding a motor scooter died after being hit by a white SUV at 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue.

The accident occurred around 4:00 Monday afternoon. The male driver of the SUV hit the moped then struck another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The victim was an employee at the Peach Tree True Value Hardware for 26 years. He had left work and was hit by the SUV about a block away from his work, in front of the U-Haul at 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue. First responders tried life-saving techniques on the victim, but he died on scene.

By the time officers arrived, the driver of the SUV had already fled. The abandoned SUV was found later that evening, only a short distance away.

Today the Grand Junction Police Department announced they identified, located, and arrested 34-year-old Steven Roberts on suspicion for involvement in hit and run. Roberts was taken into custody and is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Roberts is being charged with Hit and Run Resulting in Death, Tampering with Evidence, and Failure to Notify Police.

No one else was injured in the incident.

