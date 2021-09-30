Advertisement

Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting

Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one...
Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one person was shot.(Source: Gray News)
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where a child was shot Thursday morning.

Police said the condition of the victim is unknown at this time, WMC reported.

Emergency crews are taking the child to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital.

There is no information available on the suspected shooter.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrant - Justin Stelter
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested suspect on charges related to A Pawn Shop investigation
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of hit and run victim
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Christopher Rizo sentenced to life without parole
New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction
State labor department announcing proposed new minimum wage to take effect next year
New minimum wage increase for Colorado workers

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress trying to stave off partial government shutdown
In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work
Britney Spears' father suspended as her conservator
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Why climate change is making it harder to chase fall foliage