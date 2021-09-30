Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A much-anticipated department store in the Grand Valley is getting ready to open its doors. Dillard’s will open Thursday, October 6.

After its initial opening date was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year-- Dillard’s is finally opening its doors with seven locations in Colorado; Grand Junction is the new addition. Earlier today, the department provided a preview of what people can expect from this new addition to the Mesa Mall as employees were making the finishing touches to the displays.

“We wanted to thank the community and all our future guests because they welcomed us to the valley with open arms,” said Carlos Torres, store manager. “You know, everywhere we go, people are super, super excited, and that’s all we hear. We are expecting big things, and we are going to ensure that we are going to be fully staffed and have professional selling associates to give the service to our customers that they deserve.”

Bill Dillard, the son of the store’s founder, will be in attendance for the grand opening.

