HopeWest to host Art Walk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This Friday, HopeWest will host their “Art from the Heart” event, featuring artwork from HopeWest staff, volunteers, and family members.

Each art piece will draw inspiration from and represent the values of HopeWest. The artwork will, “...inspire others to extend compassion, respect and appreciation for the diversity among us all,” said a Facebook post by HopeWest.

“Our staff and volunteers are incredibly talented. We want to showcase their creativity, while recognizing the importance of diversity, especially during National Diversity Week. HopeWest is defined by the communities it serves, and we are committed to continue building an inclusive and understanding culture,” said Christy Whitney, President and CEO of HopeWest.

The “Art from the Heart” event will take place on Friday, Oct. 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the HopeWest Ferris Care Center located at 3090 N. 12th St. on the lower level. The reception will feature light refreshments and music by David and Tamara Hauze. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place.

For more information about the event, please visit hopewestco.org.

