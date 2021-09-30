Advertisement

North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons launches this month.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the test-launch performed Thursday is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.”

North Korea has recently mixed its weapons tests with conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.  

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday expressed his willingness to restore communication channels with rival South Korea while slamming the United States for its hostility against the North.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

