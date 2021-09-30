Advertisement

Open house to be held for Grand Junction High School

Grand Junction High School
Grand Junction High School(KKCO/KJCT)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An open house will be held two separate weekends at Grand Junction High School in order for people to take a tour to see for themselves that a new high school is needed. Community members have shown extra interest in conditions at the high school since the District 51 School Board approved a bond measure that, if passed, would provide $115 million toward the cost of building a new Grand Junction High School. The remaining cost of the project would be funded by a $10 million “Building Excellent Schools Today” grant from the state and $19.5 million in funds saved from the 2017 bond measure.

Apart from the children benefitting from an updated learning facility, school board members say it will benefit the surrounding community as well and allow for keeping good teachers around.

If the ballot passes construction would begin in the spring of 2022 and would take 18 months to complete. The tours are being held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. The tours will be held at the school located at 1400 N. Fifth St.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrant - Justin Stelter
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested suspect on charges related to A Pawn Shop investigation
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Christopher Rizo sentenced to life without parole
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of hit and run victim
New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction
Dillard's
Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley

Latest News

5th annual summit kicks off this morning
Annual Western Colorado Economic Summit happening today
Fruita trail flood
City of Fruita closes a few popular trails due to the heavy rain
Dillard's
Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley
CASA
Court Appointed Special Advocates swears 10 new volunteers