Advertisement

Sentence for attempted first degree murder case in Delta County

Christopher Wayne Tiffany, Delta County Sheriff's Office photo.
Christopher Wayne Tiffany, Delta County Sheriff's Office photo.(KOLO)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Christopher Tiffany was sentenced today for attempted first degree murder.

Due to one count of Attempted First Degree Murder against Tristen Schwind who was paralyzed because of Tiffany’s actions, District Court Judge Steven Schultz sentenced Tiffany to 36 years to the Colorado Department of Corrections plus five years of mandatory parole.

To read our previous article, please visit Christopher Wayne Tiffany wanted in connection to Sep 3 shooting in Delta.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrant - Justin Stelter
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested suspect on charges related to A Pawn Shop investigation
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Christopher Rizo sentenced to life without parole
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of hit and run victim
Dillard's
Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley
New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction

Latest News

CDOT launches updated website and new mobile app
Colorado Department of Transportation launches updated website and new mobile app
Road closure for bridge replacement
HopeWest Logo
HopeWest to host Art Walk
Dillard's
Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley