Sentence for attempted first degree murder case in Delta County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Christopher Tiffany was sentenced today for attempted first degree murder.

Due to one count of Attempted First Degree Murder against Tristen Schwind who was paralyzed because of Tiffany’s actions, District Court Judge Steven Schultz sentenced Tiffany to 36 years to the Colorado Department of Corrections plus five years of mandatory parole.

