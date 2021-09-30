Advertisement

United says some workers facing termination got vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines says only about 300 employees face dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, about half the number that the airline reported earlier this week.

United said Thursday that many employees facing termination uploaded their vaccination cards and won’t get fired.

That cuts the number of airline workers facing termination from 593 to 320.

United announced the vaccine requirement in August.

The airline says about 99% of its workers either got vaccinated or applied for a medical or religious exemption.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrant - Justin Stelter
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested suspect on charges related to A Pawn Shop investigation
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Christopher Rizo sentenced to life without parole
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of hit and run victim
New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction
Dillard's
Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley

Latest News

This image released by Facebook Watch shows co-hosts, from left, Lili Estefan, Gloria Estefan...
Gloria Estefan says she was molested at music school at 9
A teen was injured in a shooting at a Memphis elementary school Thursday.
Tennessee school shooting: Student victim critical but stable condition
Dillard's
Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal