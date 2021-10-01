Avalon Theatre to host the 4th Annual Grand Junction Film Festival
The festival will feature films by CMU and WCCC students, as well as local and professional filmmakers.
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 4th Annual Grand Junction Film Festival will be held at the Avalon Theatre this Sunday, Oct. 3 from 1 to 9 p.m. The film festival will roundoff the three-day Downtown Art Festival.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. They can be purchased ahead of time online or at the Avalon Theatre box office.
To view the full list of films showing on Sunday, please visit gjcreates.org/GJFF.
To purchase tickets for the event, please visit ticketmaster.com/GJFF.
Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.