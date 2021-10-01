Advertisement

Avalon Theatre to host the 4th Annual Grand Junction Film Festival

The festival will feature films by CMU and WCCC students, as well as local and professional filmmakers.
Grand Junction Film Festival 2019
Grand Junction Film Festival 2019(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 4th Annual Grand Junction Film Festival will be held at the Avalon Theatre this Sunday, Oct. 3 from 1 to 9 p.m. The film festival will roundoff the three-day Downtown Art Festival.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. They can be purchased ahead of time online or at the Avalon Theatre box office.

To view the full list of films showing on Sunday, please visit gjcreates.org/GJFF.

To purchase tickets for the event, please visit ticketmaster.com/GJFF.

