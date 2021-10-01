City of Fruita to host EWaste Recycling Event
The EWaste Recycling Event will be held this Saturday at the Fruita City Hall.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This Saturday, the City of Fruita will be hosting an EWaste Recycling Event to give residents the chance to recycle their old and unwanted electronics.
This event is in partnership with Waste Management and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fruita City Hall located at 325 E. Aspen Avenue.
Items recycled for free include:
- Cell phones
- Laptops
- Cords/cables
- CPUs
- Speakers
- Mice and keyboards
Items recycled for a fee include:
- Computer monitors - $12
- Desktop printers/copiers - $5
- Flat screen/CRTs (measured diagonally)
- 27″ or less - $1 per inch
- 28″ or more - $2 per inch
- All other electronics - $3 or less
For more information about the event, please visit fruita.org.
