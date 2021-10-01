Fire Prevention Week preview

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire Prevention Week will kick off this weekend on October 2nd. The Grand Junction fire department will be highlighting “the sounds of fire safety.”

The Grand Junction Fire Department will host an Open House at Station 6. Locals will have the opportunity to meet with first responders, tour the station and view fire department apparatus. Also, The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is bringing their side-by-side live-fire demonstration trailer.

Visitors will be able to see first-hand how quickly a fire can grow in your home and why it is essential to have working fire alarms.

“National Fire Prevention Weekend happens every year. It is the opportunity for our department and departments across the country to really share ideas about fire safety with our community,” said Dirk Clingman, outreach specialist. “And make sure we are doing everything we possibly can to stay fire safe. This year’s theme is learn the sounds of fire safety, and it’s all about having working smoke alarms and understanding the sounds they make.”

The fire team will provide the public with free smoke detectors.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.