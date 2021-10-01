Advertisement

New amphitheater in Montrose set to open

By Taylor Burke
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In just one week, the Montrose community will be able to enjoy concerts and shows at a new amphitheater that is being built. The amphitheater was first conceived as an $800,000 stage. However, the design committee members decided they did not want to under build. So, with a more advanced amphitheater the idea is to plan for the next 20 years.

The project will include a stage, a sunken viewing area, a sound booth, additional parking, and designated spaces for vendors. According to the City of Montrose, the amphitheater will be used for things like music, festivals, and non-profit events. The stage would be about the same size as the stage in the Montrose Pavilion. With a stage that big, there is potential to host bigger acts and shows, regional orchestras, and symphonies. Being off the highway is also a draw for some bands already going through the area.

All of the details have been specially designed, down to landscaping, water supply and security systems. The project was originally set to be completed in 2020 but due to the pandemic the opening day was pushed to this month.

