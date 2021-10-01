Advertisement

River City Sportplex sets opening date for October 8

River City Sportplex ice rink
River City Sportplex ice rink(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we previously reported, the former Glacier Ice Arena was purchased earlier this year by an anonymous buyer and the new owners have now set an opening date.

The arena will hold it’s grand opening next Friday October 8 under new management with a new name, River City Sportplex. At that time, everything ice rink related will be open. Such as concessions, public skating, and rental equipment. But the rest of the facility expansion will still be under construction for the next year or two.

“The Grand opening of River City Sportplex is gonna be Friday October 8,” said General Manager Philip Flink. “We’re gonna kick off our opening week with the Colorado Avalanche game on street hockey event this Saturday October 2 from 11-3.”

“The Avalanche are bringing a bunch of their amateur development part time workers & full time workers down to do a blow up street hockey rink for kids & adults to participate in,” said hockey director Jackson Wilson.

The free event Saturday will be held outside for registered participants. As well as information on the facility’s learn to skate program, hockey leagues, figure skating programs, and free ice skate giveaways. Participants can register online on the Colorado Avalanche website, or in person.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrant - Justin Stelter
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested suspect on charges related to A Pawn Shop investigation
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Christopher Rizo sentenced to life without parole
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident 29 1/2 Rd. and North Avenue
Mesa County Coroner’s Office releases name of hit and run victim
Dillard's
Dillard’s opening in the Grand Valley
New development in Grand Junction next to Longs Park
New subdivision under development in Grand Junction

Latest News

Protest in front of Residence at Grand Mesa
Healthcare workers protest vaccine mandate on the first dose deadline
Christopher Wayne Tiffany, Delta County Sheriff's Office photo.
Sentence for attempted first degree murder case in Delta County
CDOT launches updated website and new mobile app
Colorado Department of Transportation launches updated website and new mobile app
Road closure for bridge replacement