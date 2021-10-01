Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Thurday, September 30th

Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Varsity Softball, Varsity Boys Soccer and Varsity Football.
By Dave Ackert and Simon Lehrer
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:57 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope in Varsity Softball, Varsity Boys Soccer and Varsity Football.

Notable Games:

Varsity Softball

GJ Central vs Montrose 15-0

Varsity Boys Soccer

Montrose vs GJ Central 6-0

Varsity Football

Grand Junction vs Aurora 0-48

