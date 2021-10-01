Student suicide prevention music video

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The group “Postvention Alliance” is helping bring student voices together to discuss issues that affect the youth of the Grand Valley. The students took an artistic angle to spread their message of healthy minds and healthy bodies by producing a music video CALLED, “All I Need.” The music video showcases outlets local youth use, like art, dance, and music when they’re not feeling good about things.

“First, it started off with what was happening in the schools that made us feel down, and we started with things that can help us bring ourselves up,” said Emma Clark, student. “Like things that would make us happy or different activities that take our mind off of, like bullying, or being on-screen time too much, or having parents that work way too much. So we thought of different hobbies that we could think of to put into the video.”

The students were given complete control over the project and could make it their own.

“All of the music was produced here, and all of the content actually well-exhibits what these particular students do to promote their own healthy minds and healthy bodies,” said Jeriel Clark, West Slope Youth Voice, director. “And so they say-- you know-- there are things that are out of students’ control but what is within my control.”

The same discourse about the statistics wasn’t the route these students wanted to take. Instead, they’re steering the wheel in a different direction, one that sheds a distinct light on the issue of teen suicide. All are done with music and art. They’re trying to erase the stigma of mental illness, especially among younger people, because it is a prominent issue that many adolescents face.

“There’s things we can do to support each other. There are things we can do to support ourselves to promote our own well-being,” said Jeriel Clark. “And so we are going to take action in the ways we can, and that is what we are going to do. So, this video really highlighted students’ desires to have some sense of control in promoting their own well-being.”

Last year the West Slope Youth Voice students helped write and draft a bill alongside state Representative Janice Rich, who represents Grand Junction. the bill signed into law by the governor in April addresses the difficult issue of suicide.

Check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YidBXemGwgA

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.